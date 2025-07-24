Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Pallini
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Studio apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Property Code: HPS5279 - Studio FOR SALE in Pallini Center for € 255.000 . This 56.05 sq. m…
$296,414
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go