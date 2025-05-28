Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Paiania
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Paiania, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$665,834
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 1400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the mountain, the…
$2,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Paiania, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go