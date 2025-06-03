Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of North Kynouria
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kato Doliana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kato Doliana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 690 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first floor consists …
$319,208
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Astros, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go