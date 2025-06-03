Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of North Kynouria
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kato Doliana, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Arkadiko Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Arkadiko Chorio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$213,815
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go