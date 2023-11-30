Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of North Kynouria
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Doliana, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 690 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€280,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir