Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
RENTIS URBAN RESIDENCE | Agios Ioannis Rentis A modern residential project in Athens full…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go