Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Schinoussa, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Schinoussa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 220 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€700,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Panaghia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Panaghia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 436 sq.meters in Cyclades. A view of the sea, the mountain opens up fro…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agiassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agiassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a large plot on the beach on the island of Naxos, Cyclades. On the plot, there is a…
€3,50M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir