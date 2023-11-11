Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Nafplio

Lands for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Drepano, Greece
Plot of land
Drepano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Peloponnese
€1,05M
Plot of land in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Area 7 400 m²
Property Code. 11627 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Profitis Ilias for €58.000. Dis…
Price on request
Plot of land in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Area 450 m²
Property Code. 621554 - Plot FOR SALE in Argos Center for €90.000 . Discover the features of…
Price on request
Plot of land in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Area 862 m²
Property Code. 621555 - Plot FOR SALE in Argos Center for €150.000 . Discover the features o…
Price on request
Plot of land in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 36132 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Plot of land located near the town…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 450 m²
Property Code: 1439 - Hotel FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €350.000 . This 450 sq. m. Hotel c…
Price on request
Plot of land in Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Nafplio, Greece
Area 1 310 m²
Property Code. 581002 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €55.000 . Discover the feat…
Price on request
Plot of land in Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€300,000
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 25000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory ha…
€6,40M
Plot of land in Drepano, Greece
Plot of land
Drepano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4751 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€300,000
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1307 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The plot is located in E…
€250,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir