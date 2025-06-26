Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Mytilene
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 330 square meters on the islands of Greece. The first floo…
$866,286
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 440 square meters on the islands of Greece. The fi…
$900,937
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go