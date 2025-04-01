Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Vafeios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Vafeios, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$730,620
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Panagiouda, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Panagiouda, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, o…
$814,120
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Pamfila, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Pamfila, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one storeroom.…
$782,807
Properties features in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece

