Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Mykonos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
€6,50M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Mera, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in mykonos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€700,000

Properties features in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir