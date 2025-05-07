Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece

2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 2
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$541,664
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$321,613
Properties features in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece

