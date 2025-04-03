Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Monemvasia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nomia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nomia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$419,081
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes