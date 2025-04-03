Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Metamorfosi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Metamorfosi, Greece

1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Metamorfosi, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$121,433
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Metamorfosi, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes