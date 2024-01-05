Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi

Lands for sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

27 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 150 sq…
€370,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Agii Theodori, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 069 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7069 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Pisia, Greece
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 222 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.…
€128,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Pisia, Greece
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has well, water supply, electrici…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 260 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has structure, water supply, elect…
€136,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1614 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4904 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€440,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The Plot of land is located in the seaside resort of Loutraki, the town is well known for it…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in the suburb of Loutraki, on lake Vouliagmeni, it has a magnifi…
€850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The Plot of land is located in the seaside resort of Loutraki, the town is well known for it…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3941 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 497 sq…
€380,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.…
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4475 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot with the area of 27.500 sq.m. in Loutraki. The land plot consists of a …
€204,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5423 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 280 sq…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16200 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€292,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9950 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 600 s…
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Loutraki area
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land has a sea view, mountain v…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Loutraki area
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 1.200 sq.m is located in Loutraki area
€2,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 200 sq.m is located in Sxinos area
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1486 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5693 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view
€107,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir