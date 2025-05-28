Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kastoria
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in northern Greece. The first fl…
$456,011
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 225 square meters in northern Greece. The first fl…
$307,808
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go