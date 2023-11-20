Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Kallithea

Lands for sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Area 10 500 m²
Land is 10 500 sq. meters and is located 50 meters from great sandy beach in a popular touri…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir