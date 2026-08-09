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Houses for sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

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townhouses
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7 properties total found
Townhouse in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Area 136 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 136 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$798,626
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The maisonette is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 450 meters to the sandy bea…
$287,981
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 760 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$5,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor con…
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 137 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
A magnificent corner historical house of 450sqm, in one of the most beautiful areas of Athen…
$6,32M
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1 bedroom house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
For sale a modern, amazing studio with an area of 30 sq.m. with a separate entrance. The kit…
$71,693
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Properties features in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

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