Houses for sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

6 properties total found
2 room house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonette is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 400 meters to the sandy be…
€250,000
9 room house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
9 room house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
The house is located in a popular village Kallithea 750 meters from the beach and 300 meters…
€690,000
6 room house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
The house is located in a popular village Kalithea 600 meters from the beach. There is a gar…
€650,000
5 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
5 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
This villa is located in Kalithea village only 70 meters from the beach. The villa is built …
€3,00M
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
The luxury apartment complex is located in only 400 meters from the picturesque sandy beach …
€259,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
The maisonetta is located in a quiet area of a popular tourist village which is named Kallit…
€280,000
