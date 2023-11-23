Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kalavryta
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€100,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir