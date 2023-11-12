Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 383 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€450,000
Plot of land in Orchards, Greece
Plot of land
Orchards, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1390 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€3,00M
Plot of land in Olive village, Greece
Plot of land
Olive village, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permission…
€150,000
Plot of land in Olive village, Greece
Plot of land
Olive village, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, the …
€380,000
Plot of land in Lower Verga, Greece
Plot of land
Lower Verga, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a plot with an area of 3.510 square meters. It has water and electricity s…
€650,000
Plot of land in Asprochoma, Greece
Plot of land
Asprochoma, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permiss…
€250,000
