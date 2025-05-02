Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ilioupoli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$520,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$396,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be …
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go