Lands for sale in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Kouroutas, Greece
Plot of land
Kouroutas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, w…
€400,000
Plot of land in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€120,000
Plot of land in Marathia, Greece
Plot of land
Marathia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 989 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 989 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permission…
€190,000
Plot of land in Dounaika, Greece
Plot of land
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, buildi…
€440,000
Plot of land in Kardamas, Greece
Plot of land
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
€1,000,000
