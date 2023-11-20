Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonettehouse area of 171 sq.m on the island of Crete. The maisonettedivided into…
€210,000
Properties features in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

