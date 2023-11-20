Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Residential
  Municipality of Ierapetra
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a small complex of 1st and 2nd floor apartments in the center of Ierapetra with a t…
€160,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€267,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale a studio flat of 35 sq.m. in Ierapetra city, south Crete. The apartment is situated…
€96,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€110,000
