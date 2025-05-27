Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Grevena
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Grevena, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polyneri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale of 150 sq.m. in central Greece. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The…
$341,907
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polyneri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Grevena, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go