Commercial real estate in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€180,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 272 m²
Property Code: 14420 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 272 sq.m, 2 l…
€2,50M
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 155 m²
Property Code: 24422 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 155 sq.m, on th…
€450,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 264 m²
Property Code: 14423 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 264 sq.m, on th…
€650,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Code: 1160 - Galatsi For sale Office with total surface of 78 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. Consis…
€90,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 108 sq.m. that is located in the Municipal…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
This piece of real estate is situated in the Municipality Ampeloikipoi (Athens). It consists…
€90,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
This piece of real estate is located in the central districts of Athens - Kolonaki - on sout…
€610,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
This piece of real estate is located in the Municipality of Ampelokipoi, there is a metro st…
€115,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a garage 180 sq.m. that is located in the Municipality of Ampelok…
€180,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a residential building in the heart of Athens. Kolonaki is a neig…
€2,70M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a commercial real estate item with the total floor area of ​​165 …
€105,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided fr sale big accommodation(450sq.m) on 0 floor in the central of Athens in …
€370,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, professional building of 7 floors in the area of Cholargos which consists on : 2 s…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 storey building of 525 sq.m on a plot of 600 sq.m. Building information: Ground F…
€1,60M

Property types in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko

