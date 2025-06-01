Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Eurotas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Eurotas, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Geraki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Geraki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a cottage of 120 sq.m. in the Western Peloponnese. It is located near the city of S…
$171,004
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Eurotas, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go