Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Erymanthos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Erymanthos, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Roupakia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Roupakia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 living r…
$536,792
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Erymanthos, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go