  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Epidaurus
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece

Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

