Apartments for sale in Municipality of Elefsina, Greece

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Eleusis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Eleusis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
90 sqm apartment for sale on the ground floor belonging to a three-storey building in the ar…
$126,719
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Eleusis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Eleusis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
A 90 sq m apartment is available for sale, occupying the first floor of a three-story buildi…
$173,663
