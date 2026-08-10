Hotels for sale in Municipality of Eastern Samos, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipality of Eastern Samos, Greece

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Hotel 480 m² in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Area 480 m²
For sale, a complex of 480 sq.m located in Samos island. The complex sits on a plot o…
$1,71M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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