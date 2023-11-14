Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of East Mani

Lands for sale in Municipality of East Mani, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Two, Greece
Plot of land
Two, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 13527 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, wate…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Gythio, Greece
Plot of land
Gythio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
€1,30M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir