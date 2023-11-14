Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of East Mani
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of East Mani, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kyparissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 577 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2577 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€3,90M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir