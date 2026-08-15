Hotels for sale in Municipality of East Mani, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipality of East Mani, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 180 m² in Koita, Greece
Hotel 180 m²
Koita, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale hotel of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The hotel has 3 levels. Semi-basement consis…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 577 m² in Gerolimenas, Greece
Hotel 2 577 m²
Gerolimenas, Greece
Area 2 577 m²
For sale hotel of 2577 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A view…
$4,19M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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