Lands for sale in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 417 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 334 sq.meters
€450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1085 sq.meters in Athens
€640,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The plot is located in Agios Dimitrios area
€160,000
