Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

5 properties total found
Shop 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Property Code: 1514 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 48 sq.m, on the…
€50,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 180 m²
Property Code: 1511 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, on…
€299,000
Office in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Office
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Area 180 m²
Property Code: 1512 - FOR SALE on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, in the Bas…
€150,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: Dafni neighborhood Metro station: Dafni (red line) For sale is a five-story reside…
€1,10M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale of 2 storey building of 300 sqm in totalOn the ground floor, there…
€430,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir