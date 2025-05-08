Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 279 m²
$384,623
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens West: Chaidari - 157 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathr…
$407,248
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens West: Chaidari - 138 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
$463,810
