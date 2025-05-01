Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Aspropyrgos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Aspropyrgos, Greece

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Aspropyrgos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Aspropyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated o…
$146,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Aspropyrgos, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go