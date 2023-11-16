Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Andros

Lands for sale in Municipality of Andros, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Gavrio, Greece
Plot of land
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5643 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€180,000
Plot of land in Ano Aprovato, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Area 3 229 m²
Andros FOR SALE Plot Size: 3229 m2, Code. 1218, 60.000 € Code: 1218 - Hydra Andros FOR SALE…
€60,000
Plot of land in Arni, Greece
Plot of land
Arni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1817 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain vi…
€160,000
Plot of land in Stenies, Greece
Plot of land
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€150,000
Plot of land in Stenies, Greece
Plot of land
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Andros
€450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Andros, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Andros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 21000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a sea view. For sale, a large lan…
€1,25M
Plot of land in Piso Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Piso Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€280,000
Plot of land in Piso Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Piso Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 27000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, water supply. The…
€280,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir