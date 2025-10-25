Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Andros, Greece

8 bedroom House in Municipality of Andros, Greece
8 bedroom House
Municipality of Andros, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Πωλείται ημιτελής οικοδομή αποτελούμενη από δύο κτίρια, συνολικής επιφάνειας 150 τ.μ. το καθ…
$464,429
Villa 9 bedrooms in Andros, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Andros, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa I is a stunning, luxurious underground villa built by the sea, on the enchanting islan…
$4,49M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gavrio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$561,812
Villa 1 room in Stenies, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
$510,312
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of living room…
$819,309
5 bedroom house in Gavrio, Greece
5 bedroom house
Gavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Πρόκειται για ένα μοναδικό, διώροφο κτίριο, το οποίο δεσπόζει μεγαλοπρεπώς ακριβώς μπροστά σ…
$476,040
