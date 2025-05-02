Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Alimos, Greece

8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$552,260
3 room apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 139 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$323,560
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$443,359
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,41M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$271,373
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$587,243
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$1,13M
