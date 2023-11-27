Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a titbit paradise hidden in the Ionian Sea. Land for sale of 150.000 sq.m,…
€4,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in central Greece
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Pass, Greece
Plot of land
Pass, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale Land 14000sq.metersin Peloponnese
€200,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in central Greece. The site is located in the west of Greece…
€160,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
