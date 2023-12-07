Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
€170,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir