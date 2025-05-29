Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agia Varvara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a parking near the metro station, Ayia Varvara, Athens, Greece We offer …
$345,600
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go