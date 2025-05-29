Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agia Varvara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 111 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$297,467
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go