Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of o…
$841,066
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go