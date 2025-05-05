Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Velos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kokkoni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kokkoni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
- A wonderful 63sqm apartment for sale in Kokkoni, Corinthia - With a mountain view - It c…
$151,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go