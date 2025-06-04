Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Rhodes
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Rhodes, Greece

сommercial property
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel 10 864 m² in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 10 864 m²
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 209
Area 10 864 m²
4* operating hotel with 209 rooms in a land area of 28,685 sq.m., located in Rhodes, between…
$9,31M
Leave a request
Hotel 500 m² in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
A charming small hotel located in the historic center of the city of Rhodes . It accomodates…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 300 m² in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 300 m²
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 26
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is 1300 m2 and consists from two 3 floors buildings with own garden 5500 m2. The f…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go