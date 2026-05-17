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Villas in Municipal Unit of Nea Peramos, Greece

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nea Peramos, Greece

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with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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