Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Filadelfeia, Greece

1 property total found
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Philadelfia - Chalkidona, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Philadelfia - Chalkidona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. c…
€330,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

