Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with City view, with First Coastline in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with City view, with First Coastline
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$553,184
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes